Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam, to introduce dad at Hall of Fame ceremony

Tiger Woods will be presented at Wednesday night's World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony by one of his kids.

Woods' 13-year-old son, Charlie, has played alongside his dad at each of the past two PNC Championships, including last year when the father-son duo finished runner-up, but Woods will instead bestow this honor upon his 14-year-old daughter, Sam, according to a World Golf Hall of Fame release.

Sam was born the day after her dad's runner-up finish in the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

The ceremony will take place at the PGA Tour's new headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. David Feherty will host. Other presenters will be Judy Rankin for inductee Susie Maxwell and Davis Love III for Tim Finchem. Marion Hollins will be recognized posthumously as the fourth member of the 2022 class.