WGC-Mexico deadline approaching for Tiger Woods

Getty Images

The deadline is approaching for Tiger Woods to commit to next week's WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods has until 30 minutes after play is complete Friday evening at the Genesis Invitational to officially enter the field for the first World Golf Championships event of the calendar year, which begins Thursday in Mexico City.

“Don’t know yet,” Woods said Tuesday. He gave a similar answer after his second-round 73 Friday at Riviera, saying he's been "so busy" that he hasn't thought that far ahead.

Last year, Woods waited until Genesis week to commit to the limited-field, no-cut event. He went on to tie for 10th.

Many believe that with Woods wanting to make the U.S. Olympic team, it would be a no-brainer to cash in on guaranteed points in Mexico. Either way, we'll find out soon.

