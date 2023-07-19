Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, drops $30 million lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend has dismissed her lawsuit that challenged a non-disclosure and acknowledgement agreement and her eviction from his home.

Erica Herman filed the lawsuit in Martin County (Fla.) last year against the trust that owns Woods’ South Florida mansion claiming she was owed $30 million, the amount of rent she said she would have to pay for a similar piece of beachfront property for six years.

She also challenged the authenticity of the NDA, but a judge upheld the agreement and denied Herman’s request for a rehearing.

Herman’s attorneys planned to appeal the ruling – arguing that she never conceded “the existence of an agreement to arbitrate [disputes]” – but instead filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on June 29.

The original case was filed in October and claimed Woods unlawfully evicted Herman from his home after they ended their relationship. Herman, who moved in with Woods in 2016, claimed that Woods had promised to allow her to live in the mansion for 11 years.