Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend files legal complaint in effort to nullify NDA

Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend, Erica Herman, has requested a South Florida court rule on the enforceability of a non-disclosure agreement.

The complaint, filed Monday in Martin (Fla.) County court, claims that the NDA between the two is not enforceable by arbitration under the Sexual Harassment Act, a 2021 law that gives individuals who claim sexual assault or sexual harassment the chance to bring those claims to court and bypass NDA arbitration.

In the five-page request for a jury trial, Herman alleges that a trust controlled by Woods “has taken the position in litigation that the NDA is enforceable.”

“[Herman] is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has,” the filing read.

The complaint also requests the court determine Herman’s “freedom to disclose … her own experiences” and “photographs and recordings of herself and her family members.”

Herman was a regular companion of Woods in recent years, including last year when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame during The Players Championship.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.