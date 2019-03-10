Tiger Woods is expected to speak to speak to the media Tuesday morning ahead of The Players, lending credence to the notion that he will tee it up at TPC Sawgrass after withdrawing from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods, 43, tweeted Monday that he was pulling out of Bay Hill because of a neck strain that he has had "for a few weeks," and he stated that he "hoped" to be ready for The Players. The PGA Tour announced Sunday that Woods is scheduled to address media members at 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. He would still reserve the right to withdraw at any point before his opening-round tee time on Thursday.

Woods has won The Players twice, in 2001 when it was contested in March and 2013 when it was played in May. He finished T-11 last year on the Stadium Course and had finished T-20 or better in each of his first three starts of 2019 before his unexpected withdrawal ahead of this week's event.

Woods has yet to announce his schedule beyond The Players, leaving open the possibility that he could play either the Valspar Championship in Tampa, where he was a runner-up last year, or the WGC-Dell Match Play at the end of the month. He has until March 15 to commit to Tampa, while the entry deadline for the Match Play is March 22.