Tiger Woods' second round of the Farmers Insurance Open began with a four-putt, but Woods turned things around Friday on the front nine at Torrey Pines' South Course.

Woods made three birdies in four holes to cap a 1-under 35 on the opening side.

The first one came on an up-and-down at the par-5 sixth hole. Two holes later, Woods hit his tee ball to 7 feet at the par-3 eighth and made the putt.

Then at the par-5 ninth, Woods holed a 15-footer from the fringe for his third birdie of the day.

Woods kept the momentum going on the back nine, opening the second side with a 5-foot birdie make at the par-4 10th.