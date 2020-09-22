Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose in Payne's Valley Cup

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas (Team USA) will compete against Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose (Team Europe) in an event to celebrate the opening of Woods' first public course design.

The Payne's Valley Cup takes place Sept. 22 and will be broadcast on Golf Channel, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, is the host site. It is named in honor of Ozarks native Payne Stewart.

“Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” Woods said. “It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.”

The two teams will compete in a match-play format, with a mix of fourball, foursomes and singles, over 18 holes. They will also play the bonus 19th hole, which is a par 3 designed by Big Cedar Lodge owner Johnny Morris. The hole, nicknamed "Big Rock at Payne's Valley," offers an island green backed by a limestone outcrop with a waterfall running down its face.

Woods' TGR Design company has built a handful of course, including Bluejack National near Houston and El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Payne's Valley is his first course open to the public.