Tiger Woods may have just won 2022 PIP with Phil Mickelson burn

Tiger Woods was officially declared on Wednesday the winner of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Player Impact Program.

It was a not-so-surprising turn of events after Phil Mickelson prematurely declared himself late last year the PIP champ.

Woods took to social media following the Tour's announcement to acknowledge both his triumph and Mickelson’s gaffe.

It doesn’t take much for Woods to make a social-media impact. Two emojis and one word was all that needed. Just like the two-second clip in November of Woods hitting a single range ball nearly melted Golf Twitter.