Tiger Woods may have just won 2022 PIP with Phil Mickelson burn

Getty Images

Tiger Woods was officially declared on Wednesday the winner of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Player Impact Program.

It was a not-so-surprising turn of events after Phil Mickelson prematurely declared himself late last year the PIP champ.

Woods took to social media following the Tour's announcement to acknowledge both his triumph and Mickelson’s gaffe.

It doesn’t take much for Woods to make a social-media impact. Two emojis and one word was all that needed. Just like the two-second clip in November of Woods hitting a single range ball nearly melted Golf Twitter.

More articles like this
Grill Room

How golf helped create MJ's NASCAR team

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Denny Hamlin is an avid golfer, and his hobby helped create Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team that Bubba Wallace drives for.
Grill Room

Conor Moore: Tiger, Poults, DJ on Saudi offers

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson walk into a bar ...
Grill Room

Niners star WR wears Tiger shirt in playoff win

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Deebo Samuel was spotted wearing a red Tiger Woods shirt under his uniform as the 49ers beat the Cowboys on Sunday evening.