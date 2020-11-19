Tiger Woods to play with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will team with son Charlie in the PNC Championship, Dec. 19-20 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

The event, formerly known as the PNC Father Son Challenge, features 20 major champions and winners of The Players alongside a family member. Woods, winner of 15 major titles, will be making his tournament debut with his 11-year-old son.

The field will also include, for the first time, 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas and his father, PGA professional Mike. Matt Kuchar, the 2012 Players champion, has previously played in the event with his father, but will this time tee it up alongside son Cameron, 13.

Here’s a look at the current field:

Mark Calcavecchia and son

John Daly and son

David Duval and son

Jim Furyk and son

Padraig Harrington and son

Lee Janzen and son

Tom Kite and son

Matt Kuchar and son

Bernhard Langer and son

Tom Lehman and son

Greg Norman and son

Mark O’Meara and son

Gary Player and grandson

Nick Price and son

Vijay Singh and son

Annika Sorenstam and father

Justin Thomas and father

Lee Trevino and son

Tiger Woods and son

The tournament will take place without fans, because of COVID-19 restrictions. TV information will be announced closer to the tournament.