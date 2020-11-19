Tiger Woods to play with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will team with son Charlie in the PNC Championship, Dec. 19-20 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
The event, formerly known as the PNC Father Son Challenge, features 20 major champions and winners of The Players alongside a family member. Woods, winner of 15 major titles, will be making his tournament debut with his 11-year-old son.
The field will also include, for the first time, 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas and his father, PGA professional Mike. Matt Kuchar, the 2012 Players champion, has previously played in the event with his father, but will this time tee it up alongside son Cameron, 13.
Here’s a look at the current field:
- Mark Calcavecchia and son
- John Daly and son
- David Duval and son
- Jim Furyk and son
- Padraig Harrington and son
- Lee Janzen and son
- Tom Kite and son
- Matt Kuchar and son
- Bernhard Langer and son
- Tom Lehman and son
- Greg Norman and son
- Mark O’Meara and son
- Gary Player and grandson
- Nick Price and son
- Vijay Singh and son
- Annika Sorenstam and father
- Justin Thomas and father
- Lee Trevino and son
- Tiger Woods and son
The tournament will take place without fans, because of COVID-19 restrictions. TV information will be announced closer to the tournament.