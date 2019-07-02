Attorneys representing Tiger Woods’ South Florida restaurant and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, filed a motion on Monday requesting a jury trial and denying any wrongdoing in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in May.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Nicholas Immesberger, who died in a car crash on Dec. 10. Immesberger stayed hours after his shift at The Woods Jupiter to drink and reached a point of “severe intoxication.”

In Monday’s response, lawyers for the restaurant and Herman point out that, according to a toxicology report, Immesberger’s blood contained “five times the reporting limit” of marijuana and his blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit in Florida.

“[Immesberger] made many decisions on Dec. 10, 2018, and as a result of his decision, he tragically died in an automobile accident while under the heavy influence of marijuana and alcohol,” the response read.

The response claims that Immesberger wasn’t wearing a seat belt and that he was speeding at the time of the accident. The motion also claims that the airbags in Immesberger’s car, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, failed to properly deploy.

Woods was initially named in the lawsuit but was removed in a refiling last month.

The lawsuit claims that employees at The Woods Jupiter knew how much Immesberger was drinking prior to the crash and that employees also knew he struggled with alcoholism.

The entire filing can be read below: