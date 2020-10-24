Tiger Woods: Right now, Masters Champions Dinner is still on

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) -

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Masters week is all about tradition, but it remains to be seen what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on those staples. We know there will be no patrons, while the Par 3 Contest is still a question mark.

However, Tiger Woods confirmed Saturday at the Zozo Championship that the annual Champions Dinner is still a go.

Woods, who won his fifth green jacket two Aprils ago, said the plan is to hold the dinner on Nov. 10, in its usual Tuesday night slot during Masters week. The dinner, though, will be relocated to downstairs in the iconic clubhouse, so they have more room to socially distance.

“I think we're not going to get a lot of the past champions coming because obviously they're at the at-risk age," Woods said. "It’s going to be a shame, but this is unlike any times we've ever had in the past, so we've got to do what we can do to obviously have the traditions that we'd like to have but also maintain safety guidelines."

Zozo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Woods, who is tied for 68th at Sherwood following a third-round 71, said his menu is also unchanged for the dinner. He plans to serve fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes for dessert.