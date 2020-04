Tiger Woods didn't drive down Magnolia Lane this week, but he does have the next best thing, his very own version at home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

After posting a photo of his quarantine-style Champions Dinner to Twitter on Tuesday, Woods revealed an image of his makeshift Magnolia Lane on Sunday.

Woods' version is complete with potted magnolias and what appears to be a replica of Augusta National's flower-bed logo.

To see how it compares to the real thing, here's a photo: