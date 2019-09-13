Tiger Woods wrote a captain’s blog for the Presidents Cup's website and it was about what you’d expect.

Until the very end.

He talked about learning lessons from the Americans’ lone cup defeat in Australia in 1998. And looking forward to seeing how his rookies would perform at Royal Melbourne. Standard captain stuff.

But check out how he signed off:

Eight players have qualified for Woods’ U.S. team and he has four captain’s picks remaining. Woods, the Masters champion, didn’t automatically qualify for his own team, but it appears he only has three decisions to make.

Woods will announce his wild-card selections Nov. 4.

The Presidents Cup will take place, Dec. 12-15.