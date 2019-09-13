Woods signs off as 'Playing Captain' in Presidents Cup blog

Getty Images

Tiger Woods wrote a captain’s blog for the Presidents Cup's website and it was about what you’d expect.

Until the very end.

He talked about learning lessons from the Americans’ lone cup defeat in Australia in 1998. And looking forward to seeing how his rookies would perform at Royal Melbourne. Standard captain stuff.

But check out how he signed off:

Eight players have qualified for Woods’ U.S. team and he has four captain’s picks remaining. Woods, the Masters champion, didn’t automatically qualify for his own team, but it appears he only has three decisions to make.

Woods will announce his wild-card selections Nov. 4.

The Presidents Cup will take place, Dec. 12-15.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Quotes of the Week: Advice from the dog?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

With the new PGA Tour season on the horizon, here are the top quotes of the week from the world of golf where many were not resting and instead battling it out for extremely high stakes.
Golf Central

Commish: No pressure on Woods to play Prez

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan who said on Tuesday at the Tour Championship that there won’t be any pressure on Tiger Woods to make himself a pick for the Presidents Cup in Australia.
Golf Central

Woods keeping door open to be Prez Cup pick

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods has four choices to make come November for Presidents Cup captain's picks, and is faced with the decision of picking himself or someone else. But he won't make that decision alone.