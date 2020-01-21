Woods starting on North Course with Morikawa, Rahm at Torrey

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods will begin his year on the PGA Tour on Torrey Pines’ North Course at 12:40 p.m. ET on Thursday paired with young sensation Collin Morikawa and 2017 Farmers Insurance Open winner Jon Rahm.

This will be Woods’ 19th start in the event he’s won seven times with his last victory coming in 2013. The threesome tees off at 1:40 p.m. on the first hole of the South Course for Round 2.

Three-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Phil Mickelson highlights the other side of the draw along with Rickie Fowler and San Diego native Xander Schauffele. The group tees off on the South Course on Day 1 at 1:40 p.m. and at 12:30 p.m. Friday on the North Course.

Defending champion Justin Rose will also play the South Course in the first round (1:30 p.m.) paired with two-time champion Jason Day and Jordan Spieth.

