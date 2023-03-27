Tiger Woods teaming up with Mike Trout to design Trout National - The Reserve

My 2023 bingo card did not have Tiger Woods designing a golf course with Mike Trout, aptly named "Trout National - The Reserve," but two legendary swingers who love golf building a course together? I'm here for it.

Los Angeles Angels star Trout announced Monday that he's "excited to be able to make a longtime dream" a reality with none other than Woods and his golf course design company, TGR Design.

Set to open in 2025, Trout National - The Reserve will be located in Vineland, New Jersey, which is just a short drive away from Trout's hometown of Millville, where he still lives today.

"I've always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," Woods said in a press release. "It's a great site for golf and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie."

Trout's love of golf dates back to his childhood when he would go to the driving range with his dad, Jeff. Nowadays, he carries a handicap of "7 or 8," thanks in large part to a powerful drive. (You know you need to take your skills to a course when you hit the net at Topgolf.)

"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," Trout told Sports Illustrated. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."

According to the TGR Design website, Trout National - The Reserve "will bring a unique championship golf course experience to southern New Jersey."

"Set among gentle rolling hills, the course will seamlessly weave between two distinct settings that include a former quarry and rambling farmland. The sandy site was once home to a silica sand mine, which will be evident throughout the round with ample playable sandy waste areas strategically found throughout the routing, giving a distinct character.

"Trout National – The Reserve will be highly strategic in nature as sprawling fairways will offer multiple routes from tee to green. Undulating green complexes with low-cut surrounds will further emphasize the challenging, yet fun-focused design where risk-reward opportunities will be presented throughout the round to create an ideal match play environment. The unique nature of the course will promote creative shot making and optionality, qualities will be underscored with a striking par three match hole inspired by the club co-founder and MLB All-Star, Mike Trout, featuring multiple tee and green options.

"Accompanying the 18-hole championship golf course, the golf offerings at Trout National – The Reserve will also include a flexible short course and expansive putting course along with world-class practice facilities and performance center. Other club highlights include a modern state-of-the-art clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a wedding chapel and more."