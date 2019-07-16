Tiger's major record when playing a venue for the first time

Tiger Woods, like most in this week's field, is playing Royal Portrush for the first time. Here's a look at how Woods has fared when playing a major venue for the first time, when he's never before played in it professional competition.
Masters
1995, Augusta National: T-41 (as an amateur; won in 1997, the first time he played as a professional)
PGA Championship
1997, Winged Foot: T-29
1998, Sahalee Country Club: T-10
1999, Medinah Country Club: Won
2000, Valhalla Golf Club: Won
2001, Atlanta Athletic Club: T-29
2002, Hazeltine National Golf Club: Second
2003, Oak Hill Country Club: T-39
2004, Whistling Straits: T-24
2005, Baltusrol Golf Club: T-4
2012, Kiawah Island: T-11
2018, Bellerive Country Club: Second
U.S. Open
1995, Shinnecock Hills: Withdrew (wrist injury; was an amateur; tied for 17th in 2004, playing venue for first time as a pro)
1996, Oakland Hills Country Club: T-82 (as an amateur; DNP in 2008 PGA at venue)
1997, Congressional Country Cub: T-19
1998, Olympic Club: T-18
1999, Pinehurst No. 2: T-3
2001, Southern Hills Country Club: T-12
2002, Bethpage Black: Won
2003, Olympia Fields: T-20
2007, Oakmont Country Club: T-2
2013, Merion Golf Club: T-32
2015, Chambers Bay: MC
Open Championship
1995, St. Andrews: T-68 (as an amateur; won in 2000 the first time he played as a professional)
1996, Royal Lytham and St. Annes: T-22 (as an amateur; was T-25 in 2001, the first time he played as a professional)
1997, Royal Troon: T-24
1998, Royal Birkdale: Third
1999: Carnoustie: T-7
2002: Muifield: T-28
2003: Royal St. George's: T-4
2006: Royal Liverpool: Won
2009: Turnberry: MC