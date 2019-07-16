Tiger's major record when playing a venue for the first time

Tiger Woods, like most in this week's field, is playing Royal Portrush for the first time. Here's a look at how Woods has fared when playing a major venue for the first time, when he's never before played in it professional competition.

Masters

1995, Augusta National: T-41 (as an amateur; won in 1997, the first time he played as a professional)

PGA Championship

1997, Winged Foot: T-29

1998, Sahalee Country Club: T-10

1999, Medinah Country Club: Won

2000, Valhalla Golf Club: Won

2001, Atlanta Athletic Club: T-29

2002, Hazeltine National Golf Club: Second

2003, Oak Hill Country Club: T-39

2004, Whistling Straits: T-24

2005, Baltusrol Golf Club: T-4

2012, Kiawah Island: T-11

2018, Bellerive Country Club: Second

U.S. Open

1995, Shinnecock Hills: Withdrew (wrist injury; was an amateur; tied for 17th in 2004, playing venue for first time as a pro)

1996, Oakland Hills Country Club: T-82 (as an amateur; DNP in 2008 PGA at venue)

1997, Congressional Country Cub: T-19

1998, Olympic Club: T-18

1999, Pinehurst No. 2: T-3

2001, Southern Hills Country Club: T-12

2002, Bethpage Black: Won

2003, Olympia Fields: T-20

2007, Oakmont Country Club: T-2

2013, Merion Golf Club: T-32

2015, Chambers Bay: MC

Open Championship

1995, St. Andrews: T-68 (as an amateur; won in 2000 the first time he played as a professional)

1996, Royal Lytham and St. Annes: T-22 (as an amateur; was T-25 in 2001, the first time he played as a professional)

1997, Royal Troon: T-24

1998, Royal Birkdale: Third

1999: Carnoustie: T-7

2002: Muifield: T-28

2003: Royal St. George's: T-4

2006: Royal Liverpool: Won

2009: Turnberry: MC