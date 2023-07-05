Tim Tucker filling in as old boss Bryson DeChambeau's caddie at LIV London

For one week and one week only, the band is getting back together.

That is Bryson DeChambeau will have his former caddie Tim Tucker on the bag for this week’s LIV Golf London event at Centurion Golf Club. The news was first reported by No Laying Up and confirmed to Golfweek by DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff.

Tucker hasn’t caddied for DeChambeau since the two “mutually agreed to go their separate ways” on the eve of the first round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Golfweek, however, reported that Tucker “quit” on the Wednesday before DeChambeau’s title defense was set to begin.

DeChambeau, who won eight times on the PGA Tour – including the 2020 U.S. Open – with Tucker as his bagman, didn’t win after splitting with Tucker as he battled a hand injury. Last July, DeChambeau joined LIV, on which he’s posted five top-10s in 14 starts, including a runner-up last week in Spain. He also has three major top-10s since signing with LIV.

Tucker, meanwhile, bounced between business endeavors and other bags before settling on Kurt Kitayama’s bag earlier this year. Kitayama, who is off this week, won at Bay Hill last March with Tucker as his caddie.

DeChambeau’s regular caddie, Greg Bodine, is missing the London tournament because of personal reasons, Golfweek reported, but he’s expected back on DeChambeau’s bag in two weeks for The Open.