The rivalry between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady continues off the football field, and is now being taken to Twitter.

On Friday, Fore Play, a podcast by Barstool Sports, tweeted a video of Peyton Manning narrowly missing an approach shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with the caption, “Brady would have sunk this.”

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Brady cleverly responded, “Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He’s had much more practice these past few years,” referencing Manning’s retirement in 2016, while Brady continues his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

Even though the two had a long rivalry in the NFL, it’s clear their relationship has evolved enough to take jabs (or throw backhanded compliments) at each other’s golf game.