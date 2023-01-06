Tom Hoge to attend National Championship game in L.A., return to Hawaii for Sony

Tom Hoge is starting 2023 with the Hawaii-double, heading to Waialae Country Club for next week’s Sony Open after his first appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner is going to make a slight detour on his way to Waialae, stopping by the NCAA National Championship game Monday in Los Angeles.

Hoge’s alma mater, the TCU Horned Frogs, are taking on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in modern college football’s version of David vs. Goliath.

Even after pulling off the upset against Michigan, TCU is a 12.5-point underdog to UGA Monday night, but that won’t deter Hoge.

“We [TCU] haven’t won since 1938,” Hoge told the AP’s Doug Ferguson. “There might not be another chance in my lifetime.”

Not too many people gave TCU a chance against Michigan, and even fewer are picking the purple and silver to prevent Georgia from going back-to-back. If they’re able to pull it off, the 2,500-plus miles from Hawaii to L.A. and back will have been more than worth it for the loyal Horned Frog.