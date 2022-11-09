×

Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari to captain Hero Cup teams

Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will captain their respective teams in the inaugural Hero Cup.

The duo, which famously teamed up to go 4-0 at the 2018 Ryder Cup, will consult with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald to finalize the Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe squads next month, following the conclusion of this current season.

A total of 20 players will be selected (including Fleetwood and Molinari) for the new team event to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Jan. 13-15. The format consists of one fourballs session, one foursomes session and a singles slate, with every player competing each day.

The Hero Cup, hosted by the DP World Tour, is designed to give players match-play and leadership experience ahead of the Ryder Cup. Europe has won every home Ryder Cup since 1993.

The Hero Cup immediately precedes consecutive Rolex Series events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

