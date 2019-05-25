Perhaps trying to force the issue, having gone 15 holes without a birdie, Tony Finau hit it a little too far on Colonial Country Club's par-4 18th Saturday.

Sailing his drive over the trees on the left, Finau first found the fairway but then found the water when his 344-yard tee shot rolled into the pond left of the green.

"I was extremely surprised," Finau said. "I couldn’t believe it went that far. Pulled it, and it almost feels like the trees should have gotten in the way and slowed it down."

Finau wedged up to 7 feet but was unable to save his par, tapping in for bogey and a round of 1-over 71 that included a just one birdie, at the par-4 second. Finau had made 12 straight pars and was solo second, just one behind leader Kevin Na, when he bogeyed 18.

He'll start Sunday two back, looking for his second Tour victory, having recorded four runner-ups and 13 top-10s in the last two seasons.

"I hit it good off the tee, gave myself some looks, just wasn't able to make them fall," he said. "But again, it played tough out there, as the scores have shown. I just kind of grinded my teeth out there and made pars when I needed to and we’ve got a shot at this thing tomorrow."