Tony Finau falls short again but fires Sunday low at Riviera

Tony Finau
Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Tony Finau has gotten used to unpacking potentially painful losses. His runner-up showing at the Genesis Invitational will be no different.

Finau admitted it was a “bittersweet” Sunday at Riviera Country Club. He closed with a 7-under 64, which was the round of the day by two shots, to force a playoff. He then lost the playoff to Max Homa on the second extra hole, the par-3 14th, following a poor tee shot. He also missed a 7-footer for victory on the first playoff hole, the short par-4 10th.

“Anytime I've had a chance to win, I haven't been the guy that went low and today I was, so I can take a lot of confidence from that,” Finau said. “That's something that I wanted to happen today to just prove to myself on Sundays that I can put myself in the thick of it and shoot a number and I was able to do that this week.”

Near misses have become a theme for Finau, especially this season. He began the final round last month at The American Express tied for the lead but closed with a 68 and finished fourth. A week later at the Farmers Insurance Open, he was again in contention to start the final day yet tied for second after a final-round 69.

Finau's final round bittersweet at The Genesis Invitational

Finau's final round bittersweet at The Genesis Invitational

Although he’s five years removed from his lone PGA Tour victory in Puerto Rico, a span that now includes 10 worldwide runner-up finishes, Finau has five top-10 finishes in nine starts this season and doesn’t appear to be under any added pressure to win.

“I grew up trying to win every tournament I play, nothing's changed,” Finau said. “I know at the end of the day you're going to lose a lot more times than you're going to win on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for me that's come really close in the last few years. But I always challenge myself to play good golf and that's all I try to do.”

More articles like this

Riviera Country Club
News & Opinion

It's past time for Riviera to host major again

BY Shane Bacon  — 

Riviera is once again showcasing its major-championship pedigree. Now it's time for it to showcase a major championship.

Max Homa
Golf Central

Watch: Homa pulls off shot from up against tree

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Max Homa pulled off a nearly impossible shot from against a tree on the first playoff hole en route to playoff victory at Riviera.
News & Opinion

'Forgive' and forget as Max Homa shakes off short miss for dream win at Riviera

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Max Homa missed a 3-foot putt to win his dream tournament, but recovered and made victory into a reality at the Genesis Invitational.