Tony Finau hits McDonald's at 3 a.m. after playoff win - after dinner at Ruth's Chris

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Before Tony Finau snapped his five-year winning drought on Monday at The Northern Trust, few players were hungrier for a victory.

Few were hungrier afterward, too.

Finau spoke with reporters Wednesday at the BMW Championship, fresh off his playoff win over Cameron Smith at Liberty National. Asked how he celebrated the special occasion, Finau said he treated himself to a nice dinner at a nearby Ruth’s Chris with his manager Chris Armstrong, caddie Mark Urbanek and instructor Boyd Summerhays.

Later that evening, though, Finau couldn’t sleep.

“I was still on quite a high, which was cool,” Finau said. “Then about 3 a.m. came around after returning some messages, talking to some family, and then Boyd and I got hungry again …”

So, Finau and Summerhays headed out for a fourth meal, ending up at McDonald’s, where Finau likely consumed more calories than he won FedExCup points the previous afternoon.

Finau’s order: Big Mac, Double Quarter Pounder with cheese, 10 nuggets, large fries, Oreo McFlurry and a bottle water.

Thankfully, Finau didn’t super-size.

“I haven't been into fast food like I was when I was a kid, but I felt like that was worth the price of admission at the time,” Finau said. “… I had no problem cleaning all of it up.”

Finau then got to bed around 5 a.m., woke up at 8 a.m. and immediately hit the gym. Phew!