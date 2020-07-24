Show up, keep up, shut up ... and lotion up?

Swing coach Boyd Summerhays is learning the hard way this week as the fill-in caddie for Tony Finau at the 3M Open.

Summerhays’ legs got so torched in the summer sun in Minnesota that it drew notice on the broadcast and earned a new nickname from Finau.

“I started calling him ‘strawberries and cream,’ because he was white, red, white, like a strawberry parfait,” Finau said after the round. “I think it helped keep things light. Looking at it, I was laughing just about ever hole; I couldn’t get over how red his legs were.”

Summerhays is looping this week after Finau decided to part ways with longtime caddie Greg Bodine, who has been on his bag since his rookie season in 2014-15.

So far, they’ve worked tremendously well together, as Finau has shot rounds of 65-66 to sit just one shot off the lead. Last week, Finau shared the 36-hole lead at the Memorial before tumbling down the leaderboard over the weekend.

“As a caddie, he did tremendously well,” Finau said. “He knows my game really well. We’ve been together for over seven years now, so he’s been watching me play, watching me grow, and I think we think about the game similarly and he’s proven to be beneficial for me so far this week.”