Top 125: Who still has a chance, who's out of playoffs after 36 holes at Wyndham

For some, the dream is still alive – for at least two more rounds. For many others, it’s dead and done – time to think about next season.

Rory Sabbatini is tied for second at the Wyndham Championship, which is good news for him, because at 141st on the FedExCup points list, he needs at least a top-10 finish to have a chance at advancing to the playoffs.

Justin Rose, No. 138 in points, also needs at least a top-10 this week at Sedgefield and he’s currently T-5.

Scott Piercy, No. 126 – one off the magic numbers, is currently T-2 when a top-30 finish will punch his ticket to The Northern Trust.

Those are a few of the high-profile, positive stories through 36 holes in the PGA Tour’s season finale. On the opposite end of the spectrum: No. 125, Bo Hoag:

With the top 125 in FEC points advancing to the first of three playoff events – and earning full status for next season – here’s a look at where those near the cut line stand with two rounds to play in North Carolina: