Top 125: Who still has a chance, who's out of playoffs after 36 holes at Wyndham

Getty Images

For some, the dream is still alive – for at least two more rounds. For many others, it’s dead and done – time to think about next season.

Rory Sabbatini is tied for second at the Wyndham Championship, which is good news for him, because at 141st on the FedExCup points list, he needs at least a top-10 finish to have a chance at advancing to the playoffs.

Justin Rose, No. 138 in points, also needs at least a top-10 this week at Sedgefield and he’s currently T-5.

Scott Piercy, No. 126 – one off the magic numbers, is currently T-2 when a top-30 finish will punch his ticket to The Northern Trust.

Those are a few of the high-profile, positive stories through 36 holes in the PGA Tour’s season finale. On the opposite end of the spectrum: No. 125, Bo Hoag:

With the top 125 in FEC points advancing to the first of three playoff events – and earning full status for next season – here’s a look at where those near the cut line stand with two rounds to play in North Carolina:

Current FEC standing Player Wyndham pos. Projected FEC
119. Brice Garnett T-56 122
120. C.T. Pan (fully exempt for next season) T-56 125
121. Adam Scott (FE) T-41 124
122. Ryan Armour MC 126
123. Patrick Rodgers MC 127
124. Matt Kuchar (FE) T-12 114
125. Bo Hoag MC 128
126. Scott Piercy T-2 80
127. Nate Lashley (FE) T-41 132
128. Michael Thompson (FE) MC 134
129. Camilo Villegas T-32 129
130. Rickie Fowler (FE) MC 135
131. Roger Sloan T-32 130
132. Chesson Hadley T-56 136
133. Cameron Percy T-23 131
134. Austin Cook MC 137
135. Chase Seiffert MC 138
136. Tommy Fleetwood T-23 133
137. Charles Howell III DNP
138. Justin Rose (FE) T-5 117
139. Vincent Whaley MC 140
140. Francesco Molinari (FE) MC 141
141. Rory Sabbatini T-2 95
142. Ryan Moore MC 144
143. Mark Hubbard T-56 143
144. Joseph Bramlett MC 145
145. Michael Gligic T-41 142
146. Bo Van Pelt MC 146
147. Beau Hossler T-56 148
148. Vaughn Taylor DNP
149. Nick Taylor (FE) T-41 149
150. Satoshi Kodaira MC 153

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Henley opens up four-shot lead at Wyndham

BY Associated Press  — 

Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship.
Golf Central

Fowler's season ends: 'A little kick in the butt'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rickie Fowler is in an unfamiliar position come FedExCup playoff time – with a few weeks off.
Golf Central

Rose 'so far so good' with playoff and Ryder bid

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Justin Rose looks determined to continue his streak in making the FEC playoffs as well as being in the Ryder Cup.