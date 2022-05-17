Top men's and women's teams returning for third Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Blessings Golf Club will host the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods this fall, it was announced Tuesday. The event is slated for October 3-5 and will feature 11 of the top men’s and women’s teams from across the country, including hosts and defending tournament champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Golf Channel will broadcast the event live, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET each day.

“We are honored to welcome the collegiate level’s best players back to Northwest Arkansas and Blessings Golf Club for this year’s Blessings Collegiate Invitational,” stated John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, Inc. “The Blessings Collegiate Invitational provides an opportunity for student-athletes to display their games on a global stage, while also shining a spotlight on the Northwest Arkansas region and the world-class amenities here.”

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational is a 54-hole stroke-play competition, with men’s and women’s teams competing on the same course and in the same conditions throughout the week. Participating schools include Arkansas (host), California, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Central Florida, UCLA and UNLV.

The host Razorbacks dominated the 2021 edition, capturing all six tournament titles: women’s medalist (Brooke Matthews), men’s medalist (Luke Long), mixed-pairs best-ball (Matthews and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira), women’s team title, men’s team title and overall champion.