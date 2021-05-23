In Harry Higgs' first career major, he played himself into next year's Masters with a top-4 finish at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Higgs finished the tournament at 2 under, shooting 70 in the final round. While finishing about 90 minutes before the final results shaped out, Higgs said he'd be rooting for people to make bogeys to ensure he has another chance at a major championship.

"I would assume I would for sure be in Augusta," Higgs said. "I don't wish any ill will on anybody, but I would love to finish fourth for sure."

He did. The Camden, New Jersey, native said he proved to himself this weekend that if he can play himself into more major championships, he can win them.

"For challenging conditions and a brutally difficult golf course and the first major championship to, I would assume...finish in the top 10? No," Higgs said.

Higgs added that in his first major he made sure to stay in his groove and not get distracted.

"You can't really take any shots off," Higgs said. "You can't really wander. It's a lot of head down and walk and hit and head down and walk and hit. You don't even look up at people, you just kind of keep walking, fairway, green, try to get the speed right. Hopefully, it falls in the hole. I just did a good job of that all week."