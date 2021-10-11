In recent years, the PGA Tour has incentivized members to play at least 15 events, with foreign players required to play the minimum to retain membership and all players required to play the minimum to qualify as voting members.

According to a memo recently sent to players, the circuit is set to sweeten the 15-event pot even more starting this season. The memo announced a new bonus program called “Play 15 Bonus,” with $50,000 going to any player who participates in at least 15 events in a season. Although the memo said the new program is “subject to review,” the plan is set to continue each season.

While starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions and during the Tour’s "Challenge Season" of exhibition events don’t count toward a player’s 15-event minimum, the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Olympics will count toward eligibility.

The Tour also announced purse increases for The Players Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions. Starting next year, the purse for The Players will be $20 million, making it the largest purse on Tour for a traditional stroke-play event.

The purse for the winners-only Tournament of Champions will jump to $8 million with $1.44 million going to the winner.