TOUR Championship airing Friday-Monday across GOLF Channel, NBC

The PGA TOUR will determine its season-long champion in Atlanta this week, as 30 players advance to compete in the TOUR Championship, with the title of FedExCup champion and a $15 million first-place prize on the line. The PGA TOUR’s season-culminating event will be contested Friday-Monday, finishing on Labor Day. GOLF Channel and NBC will combine to air more than 20 hours of live tournament coverage from East Lake Golf Club, which will be preceded each day by PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on NBC Sports Gold. The final two hours of Monday's live final round coverage on NBC will air commercial-free (presented by Coca Cola and Southern Company), around the time that the final group makes the turn to the back-nine.

Utilized in 2019 for the first time, the top-30 in the FedExCup standings this week will follow a strokes-based (starting strokes) system, with each player beginning with a score (relative to par) based on their position in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship. Those in the TOUR Championship field will begin Friday’s opening round with the following scores, based on their position in the standings:

Dustin Johnson (No. 1): 10-under par

Jon Rahm (No. 2): 8-under par

Justin Thomas (No. 3): 7-under par

Webb Simpson (No. 4): 6-under par

Collin Morikawa (No. 5): 5-under par

Nos. 6-10: 4-under par

Nos. 11-15: 3-under par

Nos. 16-20: 2-under par

Nos. 21-25: 1-under par

Nos. 26-30: Even par

After suspending competition in March due to COVID-19 and then returning to play in June, the PGA TOUR season will culminate on Labor Day with the 36th and ultimate event of the 2019-’20 season. In recognition of its latest FedExCup champion, the PGA TOUR will become one of professional sports’ first leagues to successfully return to competition and ultimately crown a season-long champion.

PAYNE STEWART AWARD CEREMONY, WEDNESDAY AT 6:30 P.M. ET: GOLF Channel will air live coverage of the Payne Stewart Award ceremony at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Twelve-time PGA TOUR winner Zach Johnson is the 2020 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The award is given annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks will host the ceremony.

COMPREHENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s news programs, Golf Central and Morning Drive, will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage surrounding the TOUR Championship, including Todd Lewis reporting from on-site at East Lake Golf Club throughout the week for Golf Central.

Golf Central in-studio pre and post-round coverage will feature analysis from Brandel Chamblee and Jim Gallagher Jr., across each of the four rounds, Friday-Monday.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the TOUR Championship with columns and daily blogs, led by on-site coverage from senior writer Rex Hoggard.

GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage surrounding the TOUR Championship. GOLF Channel and NBC also will integrate social media content throughout its live tournament telecasts, incorporating social media posts from players and fans. News and tournament action surrounding the TOUR Championship can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via GOLF Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP BROADCAST TEAM:

Host Play-by-Play Lead Analyst Tower On-Course Reporter Essays Mike Tirico Dan Hicks Terry Gannon Paul Azinger Justin Leonard Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie Notah Begay Mark Rolfing Steve Sands Jimmy Roberts

NBC SPORTS’ TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (ET):