Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale

As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship.
Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.
Full-field tee times from Tour Championship
The field will feature 29 players this year as opposed to the traditional 30 after the withdrawal of Will Zalatoris.
The longest shot in the field is Tom Hoge, who will begin at 1 under and goes off at +35000.
Here is a full list of odds for this week’s Tour Championship:
- +225: Scottie Scheffler
- +300: Patrick Cantlay
- +550: Xander Schauffele
- +1000: Rory McIlroy
- +1400: Jon Rahm
- +1700: Tony Finau
- +2200: Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
- +2500: Sungjae Im, Sam Burns
- +3000: Matthew Fitzpatrick
- +4000: Cameron Young
- +5000: Viktor Hovland
- +6000: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth
- +8000: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama
- +9000: Max Homa
- +10000: Scott Stallings
- +12500: Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka
- +15000: Brian Harman, K.H. Lee
- +20000: Sahith Theegala
- +30000: Aaron Wise, J.T. Poston
- +35000: Tom Hoge