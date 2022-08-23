Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale

As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship.

Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.

Full-field tee times from Tour Championship

The field will feature 29 players this year as opposed to the traditional 30 after the withdrawal of Will Zalatoris.

The longest shot in the field is Tom Hoge, who will begin at 1 under and goes off at +35000.

Here is a full list of odds for this week’s Tour Championship: