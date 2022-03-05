With Tour status hanging by thread, world No. 773 Ryan Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open.

Brehm, with his wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve.

The 35-year-old Brehm is winless on the PGA Tour. He's ranked 773rd in the world.

Michael Kim was second after a 70. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, Kim has made only 16 cuts in 76 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now No. 1,030.

Chad Ramey (68), Andrew Novak (69), Tommy Gainey (69) and Max McGreevy (71) were 11 under.

University of Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was 10 under after a 70. Making his PGA Tour debut, he won the Puerto Rico Classic collegiate event two weeks ago at Grand Reserve.

Puerto Rico native Rafa Campos shot a 73 to drop to 5 under.

The event is being played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The winner will receive a two-year exemption and gets in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters.