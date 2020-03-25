Tournament Coverage on GOLF Channel, NBC (March 25-30)

This week, GOLF Channel and NBC (weekend) will re-air tournament telecasts across respective professional tours, beginning with Day 1 coverage of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon.

Below is a summary of tournament encore programming through Monday evening:

PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (2019)

GOLF Channel will re-air tournament rounds of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, won by Kevin Kisner. The Quarterfinals (Saturday) and Final (Sunday) rounds will be broadcast on NBC this weekend. The Round of 16 will re-air Saturday morning on GOLF Channel, featuring the match between Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods (10 a.m. ET).

LPGA Tour: Kia Classic (2018, 2019)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will air encore third and final round telecasts of the LPGA Tour’s 2018 and 2019 Kia Classic. Third and final round coverage of the 2018 Kia Classic (won by Eun-Hee Ji) will air Thursday and Friday night in primetime respectively, while third and final round coverage of the 2019 edition of the event (won by Nasa Hataoka) will air at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA TOUR Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic (2019)

Friday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air all three rounds of the 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic, won by Kevin Sutherland following a marathon seven-hole playoff with Scott Parel. The first round will air at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, with second and final round coverage airing Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Thursday-Friday: McIlroy, Spieth to be Featured on Golf’s Greatest Rounds at The Open

At 11 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, episodes of Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount victories at The Open for Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Thursday’s episode will recall McIlroy’s triumph at Royal Liverpool, holding off Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler to win the Claret Jug for the first time. On Friday, Royal Birkdale serves as the backdrop for Spieth’s victory, finishing three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar en route to becoming Champion Golfer of the Year.

Monday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel: 2020 Ace Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge

The annual event (Monday, 6 p.m. ET) brings together sports and entertainment celebrities competing in golf skills challenges in Hawaii while raising funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Celebrity participants include Ray Allen, Marc Bulger, Roger Clemens, Colt Ford, Toby Keith, Cal Ripken, Jr., Brian Urlacher and Deron Williams.