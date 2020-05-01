Tournament Coverage This Weekend Across GOLF Channel, NBC Sports Network

This weekend, GOLF Channel and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will air encore tournament telecasts spanning the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, PGA TOUR Champions and European Tour. GOLF Channel will carry coverage of tournaments originally scheduled to air this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship (PGA TOUR), LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Insperity Invitational (PGA TOUR Champions) and Andalucia Masters (European Tour).

In addition, NBCSN will showcase a pair of PGA TOUR events from 2001 as part of NBC Sports From the Vault programming, presenting classic sports events from the past 45+ years. On Sunday night, NBCSN will carry final round coverage of the 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and 2001 PLAYERS Championship, both victories for Tiger Woods.

Below is a summary of tournament encore programming through Sunday:

PGA TOUR: Wells Fargo Championship (2012, 2015, 2018)

GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the Wells Fargo Championship. Final round coverage of the 2012 tournament will re-air today (3 p.m. ET), featuring a playoff win by Rickie Fowler over Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points. Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET) of the 2015 and 2018 final rounds respectively (won by Rory McIlroy – 2015; Jason Day – 2018), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

LPGA Tour: LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (2018-2019)

With telecasts beginning at 7 p.m. ET each night, final round coverage of the 2019 tournament (won by Sei Young Kim in a playoff over Bronte Law and Jeongeun Lee6) will air today, with third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Lydia Ko) airing Saturday and Sunday night.

PGA TOUR Champions: Insperity Invitational (2017, ‘19)

Encore telecasts of the PGA TOUR Champions’ 2017 and 2019 Insperity Invitational will air today through Sunday on GOLF Channel. Final round coverage of the 2017 tournament (won by John Daly) will air from 12:30-3 p.m. ET today, while second and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Scott McCarron) will air from 3-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

European Tour: Andalucia Masters (2019)

GOLF Channel will air third and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Christiaan Bezuidenhout) on Saturday and Sunday.

“From the Vault”: 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational, PLAYERS (Sunday on NBCSN)

Sunday night, NBCSN will showcase NBC Sports From the Vault (classic sports events), featuring a pair of classic PGA TOUR events from 2001 (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship), both of which were won by Tiger Woods. The 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational features an iconic final round showdown between the two top-ranked golfers at the time, Woods and Phil Mickelson, and will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Final round coverage of the 2001 PLAYERS Championship will immediately follow at 11 p.m. ET, with Woods winning for the second time in as many weeks, erasing a six-shot deficit to ultimately defeat Vijay Singh by one stroke in a Monday finish to capture his first PLAYERS Championship win.

NBCSN will enhance both telecasts with NBC Sports play-by-play host Dan Hicks interviewing the network’s lead golf analyst and 12-time PGA TOUR winner, Paul Azinger, who competed in both tournaments in 2001.