Tournament Coverage This Weekend Across GOLF Channel, NBC Sports Network

This weekend, GOLF Channel and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will air encore tournament telecasts spanning the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA of America. GOLF Channel will carry coverage of tournaments originally scheduled to air this week, including the RBC Canadian Open, Senior PGA Championship and Pure Silk Championship.

In addition, NBCSN will showcase a pair of classic PGA TOUR final rounds, along with two of the most memorable conclusions to the Ryder Cup as part of NBC Sports’ From the Vault programming spanning the past 40 years. On Saturday, NBCSN will re-air the final day of the 1999 Ryder Cup at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at 1 a.m. ET. Then on Sunday, the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the final round of the 2013 PLAYERS Championship (1 a.m. ET).

Coverage will be hosted by NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks and feature interviews throughout the telecasts providing insight and commentary. 1999 U.S. Ryder Cup team member (and GOLF Channel analyst( Justin Leonard, Phil Mickelson’s former caddie (and NBC Sports’ on-course reporter) Jim “Bones” Mackay, along with European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter will join Hicks for NBCSN’s From the Vault weekend telecasts.

Below is a summary of tournament encore programming through Sunday:

PGA TOUR: RBC Canadian Open (2016, ’18-‘19)

GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the RBC Canadian Open (2016, ‘18-‘19). Today (3 p.m. ET) will feature the final round of the 2016 event (won by Jhonattan Vegas). Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET) of the 2018 and 2019 final rounds (won by Dustin Johnson – 2018; Rory McIlroy – 2019), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

PGA TOUR Champions: Senior PGA Championship (2014, ’16, ‘18)

Encore telecasts of the Senior PGA Championship (2014, ’16, ‘18) will air today through Sunday on GOLF Channel. Final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (Paul Broadhurst) will air at 11 a.m. ET today, while final round coverage of the 2014 and 2016 Championships (Colin Montgomerie – 2014; Rocco Mediate – 2016) will air from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship (2019)

Today through Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air second, third and final round coverage of the 2019 Pure Silk Championship (won by Bronte Law). Second round coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET today, with third and final round coverage airing at 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday.

“From the Vault”: 1999, 2012 Ryder Cup; ’97 Arnold Palmer Invit. & 2013 PLAYERS

This weekend, NBCSN will showcase NBC Sports’ From the Vault (classic sports events) programming, featuring a pair of memorable Ryder Cup conclusions, along with the PGA TOUR’s 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and 2013 PLAYERS Championship.

The final day of the famed 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline (Mass.) will re-air at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN, when the U.S. erased a four-point deficit to capture the biennial competition over Europe. Immediately following at 1 a.m. ET will be an encore of the 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round, when Phil Mickelson carded a 7-under-par 65 to seal a come-from-behind victory.

Sunday night (8 p.m. ET) will feature a European comeback at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah outside of Chicago, erasing the same 10-6 deficit entering singles as the Americans faced in the 1999 edition of the event. Following, at 1 a.m. ET, will be the final round encore of the 2013 PLAYERS Championship, when Tiger Woods claimed his second title at TPC Sawgrass with a two-shot victory.

GOLF Channel and NBC Sports play-by-play host Dan Hicks will introduce both nights of golf coverage on NBCSN.

Tournament Encore Airings on GOLF Channel – May 22-24 (All Times EST) Friday, May 22 3-6 p.m. / 7-10 p.m. 2016 RBC Canadian Open (Final Round) Saturday, May 23 1:30-3 p.m. / 7-11 p.m. 2018 RBC Canadian Open (Final Round) Sunday, May 24 1:30-3 p.m. / 2-4 a.m. (Monday replay) 2019 RBC Canadian Open (Final Round) Friday, May 22 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2018 Senior PGA Championship (Final Round) Saturday, May 23 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 2014 Senior PGA Championship (Final Round) Sunday, May 24 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 2016 Senior PGA Championship (Final Round) Friday, May 22 1-3 p.m. / 10 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Pure Silk Championship (Second Round) Saturday, May 23 3-6 p.m. 2019 Pure Silk Championship (Third Round) Sunday, May 24 3-6 p.m. 2019 Pure Silk Championship (Final Round) Saturday, May 23 8 p.m.-1 a.m. (NBC Sports Network) From the Vault: 1999 Ryder Cup (Final Day) 1-3 a.m. (NBCSN, Overnight) From the Vault: 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational (Final Round) Sunday, May 24 8 p.m.-1 a.m. (NBCSN) From the Vault: 2012 Ryder Cup (Final Day) 1-3 a.m. (NBCSN, Overnight) From the Vault: 2013 PLAYERS Championship (Final Round)

