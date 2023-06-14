Travelers Championship to play host to second player meeting in three weeks after PIF deal

LOS ANGELES – As the unanswered questions mount about the PGA Tour’s “framework” agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), the circuit is set for a new round of grilling next week at the Travelers Championship.

Following a contentious player meeting last week at the RBC Canadian Open, the Tour plans to hold another player meeting next Tuesday at TPC River Highlands, according to a notice sent to players late Wednesday.

“This will provide a further opportunity to receive feedback and answer questions from the membership,” read the notice from executive vice president and president Tyler Dennis and chief operating officer Ron Price. “We look forward to sharing additional information as we work through the framework agreement.”

Adam Scott echoed the thoughts of many Wednesday at the U.S. Open when he was asked about the agreement and what it means for the Tour going forward.

“I have to wait and see; I can’t make a [a judgement] on a handshake agreement. The best thing for me to say is I have to wait to see what these definitive [agreements] are,” Scott said. “In the details that we have, it’s a handshake framework. That doesn’t mean much to me, so I reserve judgement.”

Many players have adopted a similar wait-and-see approach to the agreement, but it remains to be seen when any of those “details” will be available.

The player meeting notice also briefly addressed commissioner Jay Monahan’s condition following Tuesday’s news that he was recuperating from a “medical situation.” The day-to-day operation of the Tour was shifted to Dennis and Price as Monahan recovers.

“We’d like to reiterate our support for Jay as he recuperates. We know he and his family are grateful for the prayers and support following last evening’s announcement,” the notice read.