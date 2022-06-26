Travelers payout: Xander Schauffele wins nearly $1.5 million

Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by a shot Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

For his efforts, Schauffele took home nearly $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points.

The win marks Schauffele's sixth on Tour, but it's his first full-field, individual win since the 2017 Greenbrier, his first on Tour. His winner's check bumps him over the $27.5 million career mark, good for 53rd on Tour. He passed six players, including friend and Sunday's final-group competitor Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedECup points for the Travelers: