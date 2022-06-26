Travelers payout: Xander Schauffele wins nearly $1.5 million

Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by a shot Sunday at TPC River Highlands.
For his efforts, Schauffele took home nearly $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points.
The win marks Schauffele's sixth on Tour, but it's his first full-field, individual win since the 2017 Greenbrier, his first on Tour. His winner's check bumps him over the $27.5 million career mark, good for 53rd on Tour. He passed six players, including friend and Sunday's final-group competitor Patrick Cantlay.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedECup points for the Travelers:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|500
|1,494,000
|2
|J.T. Poston
|245
|738,700
|2
|Sahith Theegala
|245
|738,700
|4
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|0
|0
|5
|Chesson Hadley
|110
|406,700
|6
|Kevin Kisner
|95
|320,588
|6
|Keith Mitchell
|95
|320,588
|8
|Nick Hardy
|75
|243,605
|8
|Brian Harman
|75
|243,605
|8
|William McGirt
|75
|243,605
|8
|Chez Reavie
|75
|243,605
|8
|Scott Stallings
|75
|243,605
|13
|Patrick Cantlay
|54
|159,775
|13
|Tony Finau
|54
|159,775
|13
|John Huh
|54
|159,775
|13
|Martin Laird
|54
|159,775
|13
|Scottie Scheffler
|54
|159,775
|13
|Webb Simpson
|54
|159,775
|19
|Keegan Bradley
|42
|106,102
|19
|Luke List
|42
|106,102
|19
|Rory McIlroy
|42
|106,102
|19
|Matthew NeSmith
|42
|106,102
|19
|Harris English
|42
|106,102
|19
|K.H. Lee
|42
|106,102
|25
|Ryan Armour
|29
|61,835
|25
|Bill Haas
|29
|61,835
|25
|Lee Hodges
|29
|61,835
|25
|Mackenzie Hughes
|29
|61,835
|25
|Nate Lashley
|29
|61,835
|25
|Adam Long
|29
|61,835
|25
|Seamus Power
|29
|61,835
|25
|Brendan Steele
|29
|61,835
|25
|Kevin Streelman
|29
|61,835
|25
|Adam Svensson
|29
|61,835
|35
|Wyndham Clark
|19
|43,243
|35
|Christopher Gotterup
|0
|43,243
|35
|Charles Howell III
|19
|43,243
|35
|Sam Ryder
|19
|43,243
|35
|Robert Streb
|19
|43,243
|40
|Michael Gligic
|15
|36,105
|40
|Aaron Rai
|15
|36,105
|40
|Matthew Wolff
|15
|36,105
|43
|Hayden Buckley
|12
|31,125
|43
|Conrad Shindler
|0
|31,125
|43
|Harold Varner III
|12
|31,125
|46
|Tyler Duncan
|9
|23,679
|46
|Ben Silverman
|0
|23,679
|46
|Matt Wallace
|9
|23,679
|46
|Tommy Fleetwood
|9
|23,679
|46
|Mark Hubbard
|9
|23,679
|46
|Andrew Novak
|9
|23,679
|46
|Andrew Putnam
|9
|23,679
|53
|Paul Barjon
|7
|20,003
|53
|Stewart Cink
|7
|20,003
|53
|Matthias Schwab
|7
|20,003
|56
|Jonas Blixt
|5
|19,007
|56
|Joseph Bramlett
|5
|19,007
|56
|Cam Davis
|5
|19,007
|56
|Luke Donald
|5
|19,007
|56
|Kelly Kraft
|5
|19,007
|56
|Hank Lebioda
|5
|19,007
|56
|Taylor Moore
|5
|19,007
|63
|Austin Cook
|4
|18,343
|64
|Patton Kizzire
|4
|18,011
|64
|Peter Malnati
|4
|18,011
|64
|Davis Riley
|4
|18,011
|67
|Kevin Tway
|4
|17,679
|68
|Morgan Hoffmann
|3
|17,513
|69
|Joel Dahmen
|3
|17,347
|70
|Lucas Glover
|3
|17,098
|70
|Harry Higgs
|3
|17,098