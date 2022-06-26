×

Travelers payout: Xander Schauffele wins nearly $1.5 million

Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by a shot Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

For his efforts, Schauffele took home nearly $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points.

The win marks Schauffele's sixth on Tour, but it's his first full-field, individual win since the 2017 Greenbrier, his first on Tour. His winner's check bumps him over the $27.5 million career mark, good for 53rd on Tour. He passed six players, including friend and Sunday's final-group competitor Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedECup points for the Travelers:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Xander Schauffele 500 1,494,000
2 J.T. Poston 245 738,700
2 Sahith Theegala 245 738,700
4 Michael Thorbjornsen 0 0
5 Chesson Hadley 110 406,700
6 Kevin Kisner 95 320,588
6 Keith Mitchell 95 320,588
8 Nick Hardy 75 243,605
8 Brian Harman 75 243,605
8 William McGirt 75 243,605
8 Chez Reavie 75 243,605
8 Scott Stallings 75 243,605
13 Patrick Cantlay 54 159,775
13 Tony Finau 54 159,775
13 John Huh 54 159,775
13 Martin Laird 54 159,775
13 Scottie Scheffler 54 159,775
13 Webb Simpson 54 159,775
19 Keegan Bradley 42 106,102
19 Luke List 42 106,102
19 Rory McIlroy 42 106,102
19 Matthew NeSmith 42 106,102
19 Harris English 42 106,102
19 K.H. Lee 42 106,102
25 Ryan Armour 29 61,835
25 Bill Haas 29 61,835
25 Lee Hodges 29 61,835
25 Mackenzie Hughes 29 61,835
25 Nate Lashley 29 61,835
25 Adam Long 29 61,835
25 Seamus Power 29 61,835
25 Brendan Steele 29 61,835
25 Kevin Streelman 29 61,835
25 Adam Svensson 29 61,835
35 Wyndham Clark 19 43,243
35 Christopher Gotterup 0 43,243
35 Charles Howell III 19 43,243
35 Sam Ryder 19 43,243
35 Robert Streb 19 43,243
40 Michael Gligic 15 36,105
40 Aaron Rai 15 36,105
40 Matthew Wolff 15 36,105
43 Hayden Buckley 12 31,125
43 Conrad Shindler 0 31,125
43 Harold Varner III 12 31,125
46 Tyler Duncan 9 23,679
46 Ben Silverman 0 23,679
46 Matt Wallace 9 23,679
46 Tommy Fleetwood 9 23,679
46 Mark Hubbard 9 23,679
46 Andrew Novak 9 23,679
46 Andrew Putnam 9 23,679
53 Paul Barjon 7 20,003
53 Stewart Cink 7 20,003
53 Matthias Schwab 7 20,003
56 Jonas Blixt 5 19,007
56 Joseph Bramlett 5 19,007
56 Cam Davis 5 19,007
56 Luke Donald 5 19,007
56 Kelly Kraft 5 19,007
56 Hank Lebioda 5 19,007
56 Taylor Moore 5 19,007
63 Austin Cook 4 18,343
64 Patton Kizzire 4 18,011
64 Peter Malnati 4 18,011
64 Davis Riley 4 18,011
67 Kevin Tway 4 17,679
68 Morgan Hoffmann 3 17,513
69 Joel Dahmen 3 17,347
70 Lucas Glover 3 17,098
70 Harry Higgs 3 17,098

