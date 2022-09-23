×

Trevor Immelman on Greg Norman's Prez Cup tweet: 'I was laughing out loud.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman was apparently scrolling through Twitter on Friday morning when he saw Greg Norman’s post wishing the squad well at Quail Hollow.

Immelman had a one-word reply: “LOL.”

After all, it was Norman, a former Presidents Cupper himself, who helped decimate the visiting team by luring a host of big-name talent to LIV Golf, some of them after the qualifying deadline. As a result, the Internationals were heavy underdogs heading into the week's matches, and their 8-2 deficit through two sessions ties the largest in event history.

Asked to expand on his thoughts in the captains’ press conference on Friday night, Immelman said: “Look, any of you that have known me for the longest time know that I’m an extremely open and honest person. I pretty much say it exactly as I’m thinking it. What I said was exactly what I was doing when I read that tweet: I was laughing out loud.

“I learned long ago that lying is dangerous because you’ve got to have a good memory. So I’d rather just tell the truth.”

