TV sked, tee times, info for Evian, 3M Open and other events

Here's a look at what's happening on the LPGA, PGA Tour and other tours this week, and how you can watch it:
LPGA
Evian Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Evian Resort, Evian-Les-Bains, France
Course specs: Par 71, 6,523 yards
Purse: $4.5 million
Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019)
Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Sophia Popov, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jesssica Korda, Jeongeun Lee6, Paula Creamer, Matilda Castren, Anne Van Dam, a-Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a-Tsubasa Kajitani, a-Rose Zhang, Albane Valenzuela, Nicole Broch Larsen, Brittany Lincicome
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5:30-8:30 a.m., 8:30-11 a.m., CNBC; Sunday, final round, 5:30- 8:30 a.m., 8:30-11 a.m., CNBC
PGA Tour
3M Open
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
Course specs: Par 71, 7,432 yards, designed by Arnold Palmer
Purse: $6.6 million
Defending champion: Michael Thompson
Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Matt Wolff, Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Angus Flanagan, Bob MacIntyre, Ted Potter Jr., Charles Howell III, Quade Cummins
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 2:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions
The Senior Open
Thursday-Sunday, Sunningdale (England) GC
Course specs: Par 70, 6,618 yards, designed by Willie Park Jr.
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer (2019)
Notables in the field: Langer, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Reteif Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Alex Cejka, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke, Jarmo Sandelin, Jean Van De Velde, Robert Allenby, Dan Olsen, Paul Lawrie, Clinton Whitelaw, Philip Judge, Gary Wolstenholme, David Shacklady, Mark Booth, Barry Lane, Paul Streeter, Paul Eales, Jeff Sluman, Ian Woosnam, Wes Short Jr., Stuart Little
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7- 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., GC
European Tour
Cazoo Open
Thursday-Sunday, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales
Course specs: Par 71, 7,315 yards
Purse: 1.25 million euros
Defending champion: Romain Langasque
Notables in the field: John Catlin, Danie Van Tonder, Sam Horsfield, Matthias Schmid, Toby Tree, Jack Senior, Vincent Norrman, Joe Long, James Sugrue, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eric Bae, Alexander Levy, Tim Dykes, Graeme Storm, Damien Perrier
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Tape-delay coverage, early mornings
USGA
U.S. Junior Amateur
Monday-Saturday, CC of North Carolina (Dogwood/Cardinal), Pinehurst, N.C.
Course specs: Dogwood (match play) – Par 72, 7,301 yards; Cardinal – Par 71, 7,210 yards
Defending champion: Preston Summerhays (2019, missed being eligible to defend by two days)
Notables in the field: David Ford, Maxwell Ford, Jackson Van Paris, Luke Potter, Kelly Chinn, John Daly II, Topher Reed, Tyler Sabo, Ray Xiong, Cameron Adam, Jonas Appel, Jordan Garypie, Sihan Sandhu, Calen Sanderson, Parker Sands, Will Hennessee, Billy Pabst, Trace Bracknell, Gordon Sargent, Major Lenning, Marshall Bath, Maddox Whittington, Maddox Vincent, Maddox Crowder, Wells Williams, Wheaton Ennis, Weston Jones, Wyatt Seilkop, Ward Harris, Wilson Thrift, William Webb, Baylor Larrabee, Lyman Brackett, Coltrane Mittag, Jay Tornado Brooks, Jolo Timothy Magcalayo
Tee times: Stroke play
TV schedule: Friday, 3-5 p.m., PEACOCK; Saturday, 5-7 p.m., GC