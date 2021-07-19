TV sked, tee times, info for Evian, 3M Open and other events

Here's a look at what's happening on the LPGA, PGA Tour and other tours this week, and how you can watch it:

LPGA

Evian Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Evian Resort, Evian-Les-Bains, France

Course specs: Par 71, 6,523 yards

Purse: $4.5 million

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019)

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Sophia Popov, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jesssica Korda, Jeongeun Lee6, Paula Creamer, Matilda Castren, Anne Van Dam, a-Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a-Tsubasa Kajitani, a-Rose Zhang, Albane Valenzuela, Nicole Broch Larsen, Brittany Lincicome

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5:30-8:30 a.m., 8:30-11 a.m., CNBC; Sunday, final round, 5:30- 8:30 a.m., 8:30-11 a.m., CNBC

PGA Tour

3M Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Course specs: Par 71, 7,432 yards, designed by Arnold Palmer

Purse: $6.6 million

Defending champion: Michael Thompson

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Matt Wolff, Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Angus Flanagan, Bob MacIntyre, Ted Potter Jr., Charles Howell III, Quade Cummins

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 2:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions

The Senior Open

Thursday-Sunday, Sunningdale (England) GC

Course specs: Par 70, 6,618 yards, designed by Willie Park Jr.

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer (2019)

Notables in the field: Langer, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Reteif Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Alex Cejka, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke, Jarmo Sandelin, Jean Van De Velde, Robert Allenby, Dan Olsen, Paul Lawrie, Clinton Whitelaw, Philip Judge, Gary Wolstenholme, David Shacklady, Mark Booth, Barry Lane, Paul Streeter, Paul Eales, Jeff Sluman, Ian Woosnam, Wes Short Jr., Stuart Little

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7- 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., GC

European Tour

Cazoo Open

Thursday-Sunday, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales

Course specs: Par 71, 7,315 yards

Purse: 1.25 million euros

Defending champion: Romain Langasque

Notables in the field: John Catlin, Danie Van Tonder, Sam Horsfield, Matthias Schmid, Toby Tree, Jack Senior, Vincent Norrman, Joe Long, James Sugrue, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eric Bae, Alexander Levy, Tim Dykes, Graeme Storm, Damien Perrier

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Tape-delay coverage, early mornings

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur

Monday-Saturday, CC of North Carolina (Dogwood/Cardinal), Pinehurst, N.C.

Course specs: Dogwood (match play) – Par 72, 7,301 yards; Cardinal – Par 71, 7,210 yards

Defending champion: Preston Summerhays (2019, missed being eligible to defend by two days)

Notables in the field: David Ford, Maxwell Ford, Jackson Van Paris, Luke Potter, Kelly Chinn, John Daly II, Topher Reed, Tyler Sabo, Ray Xiong, Cameron Adam, Jonas Appel, Jordan Garypie, Sihan Sandhu, Calen Sanderson, Parker Sands, Will Hennessee, Billy Pabst, Trace Bracknell, Gordon Sargent, Major Lenning, Marshall Bath, Maddox Whittington, Maddox Vincent, Maddox Crowder, Wells Williams, Wheaton Ennis, Weston Jones, Wyatt Seilkop, Ward Harris, Wilson Thrift, William Webb, Baylor Larrabee, Lyman Brackett, Coltrane Mittag, Jay Tornado Brooks, Jolo Timothy Magcalayo

Tee times: Stroke play

TV schedule: Friday, 3-5 p.m., PEACOCK; Saturday, 5-7 p.m., GC