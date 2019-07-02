Twelve qualify for The Open via final qualifying

Twelve more names were added to the field for the 148th Open Tuesday as players qualified across four different sites in the U.K.

Three qualifying spots were up for grabs at Notts Hollinwell, Prince's, St. Anne's and Fairmont St. Andrews. Here's a look at how those qualifiers played out, and who's heading to Royal Portrush later this month:

Notts Hollinwell

Who's in: Andrew Wilson (-7), Thomas Thurloway (a) (-6), Ashton Turner (-5)

Who's out: David Coupland (-5), Rhys Enoch (E), Robert Rock (+1), Alfie Plant (+4), Min Woo Lee (WD)

Skinny: This was the only site that required a playoff, with Turner snagging the final spot over Coupland on the third playoff hole. Wilson had a run of five birdies in six holes to open his second round, while Thurloway played his last 10 holes in 4 under to ensure his Open debut next month.

Prince's

Who's in: Curtis Knipes (a) (-9), Callum Shinkwin (-9), Austin Connelly (-8)

Who's out: David Howell (-7), Julian Suri (-7), Gregory Bourdy (-3), Matthew Southgate (WD), Sam Horsfield (WD)

Skinny: Knipes was one of three amateurs to make it in final qualifying, sharing medalist honors with Shinkwin who nearly won the Scottish Open two years ago. Connelly finished T-14 two years ago at Royal Birkdale after advancing from final qualifying in his lone prior major start.

St. Anne's Old Links

Who's in: Garrick Porteous (-10), Jack Senior (-10), Matthew Baldwin (-9)

Who's out: Callum Blinkhorn (a) (-8), Sihwan Kim (-7), Alex Fitzpatrick (a) (-6)

Skinny: Porteus missed the cut at Muirfield in 2013 in his lone prior Open appearance, and he shared top billing with Senior whose second round included a run of five straight birdies. Baldwin, the third Englishman to qualify from the site, finished one shot clear of three other competitors and will make his third Open start.

Fairmont St. Andrews

Who's in: Brandon Wu (a) (-9), Connor Syme (-6), Sam Locke (-4)

Who's out: Euan Walker (a) (-1), Kenneth Ferrie (+2), Marc Warren (+4), Akshay Bhatia (WD), Laurie Canter (WD), Shiv Kapur (WD)

Skinny: Wu finished T-35 at Pebble Beach, and the former Stanford standout qualified with ease for his second major start in as many months. Syme will make his second Open start in the last three years, while Locke was two shots clear of the pack for the third and final spot.

There are now seven spots left in the Portrush field via the Open Qualifying Series. Three players will qualify at both the Irish Open and the Scottish Open, while there will be one spot up for grabs at next week's John Deere Classic.