Duncan (61) rides momentum, takes lead into weekend at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tyler Duncan’s wedge shot at the par-4 eighth hole might have been the highlight of his bogey-free round Friday at the RSM Classic, but it was an 8-footer for par at the last that allowed the 30-year-old to maintain his momentum.

After playing his first 35 holes of the week without a bogey, Duncan faced his first miscue when his approach shot at the 18th hole came up well short of the green and he was left with an 8-footer for par to close his day.


“It was awesome, just some momentum going into the weekend,” said Duncan, who made the putt at the last for a 61 and a two-stroke lead. “I've been working very hard on putting and kind of that short of mid-range makable putts. To hit that in the middle of the hole was pretty relieving.”

That’s not to say holing out for eagle at No. 8 didn’t provide a spark midway through his round.

“It was a 50-degree [wedge]. We were trying to hit it about 112 yards, a little bit of hurt, and flushed it,” he said. “I figured it was going to be close, I wasn't expecting it to go in, but was happy to see it, for sure.”

Duncan’s second-round 61 is his lowest on the PGA Tour and the lowest this week at Sea Island Golf Club.

