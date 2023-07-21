Tyrrell Hatton has another epic reaction to round-ending quad

Few could blame Tyrrell Hatton for taking his putter, raising the grip into a firing position, and then blasting his pretend shotgun back down the 18th fairway on Friday afternoon at Royal Liverpool.

In one hole, the Englishman had dropped 40 spots on the Open leaderboard.

Hatton arrived at the par-5 last 2 under on the day and for the tournament. He’d birdied three of his first eight holes on the back nine with no dropped shots. But he couldn’t dodge one of Hoylake’s best defenses: the internal out of bounds that hugs nearly the entire right side of the hole.

Hatton’s first drive wasn’t terribly bad, and at first, it appeared as if it could be just safe. The first provisional, however, was undoubtedly out of play to the right. After reloading a second provisional, Hatton wasn’t playing around, and yanked the drive so far left and into the hospitality area that he needed to take his TIO relief near the first fairway, 282 yards from the hole.

From there, Hatton continued to make a mess, his sixth shot coming up more than 50 yards short and in the junk around the left end of the horseshoed greenside grandstand. A pitch to 22 feet and two putts followed, and Hatton holed out for a quadruple-bogey 9.

Bang!

The eye-popping score dropped him from T-10 to T-50, and he’d have to sign for a 2-over 73. At 2 over overall, Hatton will still make the cut, but as he said Thursday, “You can't win the tournament today, you can only kind of lose it.”

And with Brian Harman leading at 10 under, 12 shots ahead, it appears Hatton might’ve lost it Friday at No. 18.