Tyrrell Hatton on hoodie controversy: It's comfy, what's the issue?

It wasn’t sweatshirt weather Thursday in Las Vegas – 90 degrees, bright sunshine – so Tyrrell Hatton was dressed in the standard professional outfit: polo and slacks.

Good thing, because his (apparently) controversial fashion statement was still on the minds of many after he wore a hoodie at Wentworth while winning the BMW PGA Championship. Though Hatton is far from the first to wear one in tournament competition, it was his look that caused the greatest stir on social media. One English club sent a note to its members, stuffily declaring that hoodies are prohibited and compared them, incredibly, to “designer ripped jeans.”

Was Hatton surprised by the semi-controversy?

“A little bit, mainly because I’m not the first person to wear a hoodie; there’s been so many guys that have worn hoodies,” he said Thursday at the CJ Cup, where he took the lead with a 7-under 65. “It’s crazy the amount of people that obviously don’t agree with it. If it looks smart and you’re comfortable to play in it, then I really don’t see what the issue is.

“And it’s funny, I reckon half the guys, if they put that hoodie on and swung a golf club, they’d love it. They’re realize how nice it is and how easy it is to swing in it. It’s not like your standard casual fashion hoodie – they’re the ones that are really soft, very stretchy, so movement is not an issue.”