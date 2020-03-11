Tyrrell Hatton parties as promised: 'Cuddling the toilet' after API victory

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tyrrell Hatton didn’t disappoint.

After winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational Sunday, the Englishman said he might need until Wednesday to recover from the celebration he was planning.

“I'm still quite tired, to be honest,” he said Wednesday at The Players. “I was cuddling the toilet by 5 in the morning, so it was a good night.”

Inquiring media wanted to know how many glasses of his favored red wine he finished off.

The Players Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“There was a lot of red wine, and then, unfortunately, I think the finisher was drinking the vodka and tequila out of the bottle, which never kind of ends well,” he said. “Yeah, I fell victim of that, definitely.”

It was Hatton’s first PGA Tour title, to go with his four European Tour titles. He knows going back-to-back with a victory this week won’t be easy. This is his fourth start at The Players. He tied for 41st in his first start three years ago and missed the cut each of the last two years.

“Last year, it was kind of typical for me, where I was like one shot outside the cut line, with five holes to go, and I had a blowup,” he said. “Snapped my 3-wood and basically started hitting shots on the run. I think we missed the cut by five, or something like that.”

At least Hatton arrives at The Players in a better mood than he left last year.

“It kind of just goes back to making sure I kind of control myself,” he said. “That’s normally the first step to me having a decent week.”