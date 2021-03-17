UCLA's Devon Bling, SMU's Noah Goodwin rise in PGA Tour U rankings

UCLA senior Devon Bling captured medalist honors last Wednesday at the Lamkin San Diego Invitational for his third career collegiate victory.

Bling, who led the Bruins to a six-shot team win, also has individual victories at the 2020 Bandon Dunes Championship and 2018 Jackrabbit Invitational.

Coincidentally, all three of Bling’s wins have come on March 10.

Bling is now 11th in the latest PGA Tour University rankings, which were released on Wednesday. Other big movers include SMU's Noah Goodwin rising to No. 13 from No. 40 after finally meeting the minimum divisor.

Here's the current top 15:

  • 1. John Pak, Florida State University
  • 2. Chun An Yu, Arizona State University
  • 3. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State University
  • 4. Davis Thompson, University of Georgia
  • 5. Sandy Scott, Texas Tech University
  • 6. Garett Reband, University of Oklahoma
  • 7. Trevor Werbylo, University of Arizona
  • 8. McClure Meissner, Southern Methodist University
  • 9. Quade Cummins, University of Oklahoma
  • 10. Angus Flanagan, University of Minnesota
  • 11. Devon Bling, UCLA
  • 12. Michael Feagles, University of Illinois
  • 13. Noah Goodwin, Southern Methodist University
  • 14. Cooper Dossey, Baylor University
  • 15. Jovan Rebula, Auburn University

For complete rankings, click here.

