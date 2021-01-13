Upcoming South Africa events postponed because of COVID outbreak

The European Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour announced Wednesday the postponement of three upcoming tournaments in South Africa as the country struggles to contain a more infectious coronavirus variant.

The three co-sanctioned events, due to be held in February to kick off the developmental tour's season, will now be scheduled for later this spring.

The South African swing will instead begin April 22-25, with a soon-to-be-announced event, followed by the Cape Town Open (April 29-May 2) and the Dimension Data Pro-Am (May 6-9).

“The decision to postpone these events follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with the health and well-being of all players and staff as our absolute priority,” said Challenge Tour head Jamie Hodges.

South Africa has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with rising hospitalizations and deaths that have surpassed the levels of the country’s first peak last summer. Health officials have warned of a virus variant that is more transmissible and has led to a wave of new cases.