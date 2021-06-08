U.S. Open final qualifying: Who advanced to Torrey Pines

As tickets to Torrey Pines are punched, we'll keep track of this year's U.S. Open final qualifiers. Here are the players who will be teeing it up in next week's national championship after getting through 36-hole qualifiers at various sites:

The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.

78 participants, 6 qualifying spots

Patrick Rodgers (-7)

a-Andrew Kozan (-4)

Fabian Gomez (-2)

Luis Gagne (-2)

Thomas Aiken (-2)

Branden Grace (-2)

1a –Brett Stegmaier (-1)

2a – Jonas Blixt (E)

Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta

72 participants, 5 qualifying spots

Davis Shore (-11)

Hayden Buckley (-10)

Greyson Sigg (-9)

a-Spencer Ralston (-9)

Rick Lamb (-8)

1a – Thomas Bass (-8)

2a – Alex Smalley (-8)

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

71 participants, 4 qualifying spots

Taylor Pendrith (-8)

Dylan Wu (-7)

Chris Baker (-5)

Christopher Crawford (-5)

1a – a-Michael Brennan (-4)

2a – Brandon Smith (-3)

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

79 participants, 4 qualifying spots

Cameron Young (-8)

James Hervol (-5)

Andy Pope (-4)

Zach Zaback (-3)

1a – Ben Polland (-2)

2a – Rob Oppenheim (-2)

Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

120 participants, 16 qualifying spots

TBD

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

77 participants, 7 qualifying spots

Carson Schaake (-9)

Robby Shelton (-6)

Bo Hoag (-6)

Brian Stuard (-5)

Troy Merritt (-4)

Dylan Meyer (-4)

Sahith Theegala (-3)

1a – David Gazzolo (-3)

2a – Ryan Brehm (-3)

Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

90 participants, 5 qualifying spots

TBD

Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

53 participants, 5 qualifying spots

John Huh (-5)

Sam Ryder (-5)

John Spaun (-5)

Wilson Furr (-5)

Akshay Bhatia (-4)

1a – Zack Sucher (-4)

2a – Ben Martin (-4)

Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Wash.

45 participants, 2 qualifying spots

a-Joe Highsmith (-6)

Steve Allan (-4)

1a – R.J. Manke (-4)

2a – John Catlin (-2)

Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas

115 participants, 10 qualifying spots

a-Matthias Schmid (-9)

a-Matthew Sharpstene (-9)

Eric Cole (-9)

Mario Carmona (-9)

Kyle Westmoreland (-9)

Johannes Veerman (-9)

Alvaro Ortiz (-9)

Paul Barjon (-9)

Hayden Springer (-9)

Luis Fernando Barco (-4)

1a – Jimmy Stanger (-4)

2a – Bronson Burgoon (-4)

The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

14 participants, 2 qualifying spots