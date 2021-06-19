U.S. Open: Sunday's final-round tee times, pairings at Torrey Pines

The final round of the 121st U.S. Open is here!

While Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen will tee off in Sunday's final pairings at Torrey Pines South, there are several big names right on their heels. The last five pairings include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open:

9:30 a.m. – Wilco Nienaber

9:41 a.m. – Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker

9:52 a.m. – Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland

10:03 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg

10:14 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb

10:25 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman

10:36 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama

10:47 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

10:58 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt

11:09 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers

11:20 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas

11:31 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia

11:42 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari

11:53 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner

12:04 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu

12:15 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli

12:26 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Branden Grace

12:37 p.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie

12:48 p.m. – Bob MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel

12:59 p.m. – Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay

