U.S. Open: Sunday's final-round tee times, pairings at Torrey Pines

The final round of the 121st U.S. Open is here!
While Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen will tee off in Sunday's final pairings at Torrey Pines South, there are several big names right on their heels. The last five pairings include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open:
- 9:30 a.m. – Wilco Nienaber
- 9:41 a.m. – Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker
- 9:52 a.m. – Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland
- 10:03 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg
- 10:14 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb
- 10:25 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman
- 10:36 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:47 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:58 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt
- 11:09 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:20 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:31 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia
- 11:42 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari
- 11:53 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner
- 12:04 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu
- 12:15 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli
- 12:26 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Branden Grace
- 12:37 p.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie
- 12:48 p.m. – Bob MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel
- 12:59 p.m. – Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay
U.S. Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage
- 1:10 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim
- 1:21 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:32 p.m. – Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi
- 1:43 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
- 1:54 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker
- 2:05 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
- 2:16 p.m. – Harris English, Justin Thomas
- 2:27 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im
- 2:38 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter
- 2:49 p.m. – Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman
- 3 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 3:11 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
- 3:22 p.m. – Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm
- 3:33 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau
- 3:44 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley
- 3:55 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes