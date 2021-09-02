U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner: Plenty of strategy talk, no Brooks-Bryson detente

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker assembled the six players who automatically qualified for his team Wednesday evening for a dinner that included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

“It was good. Food was good. We just talked about everything that's going on right now, what we're doing kind of leading up to it, who we think might suit the team well if they would be there,” said Koepka, who was then asked if he and DeChambeau had a chance to talk about the duo’s social media dust-up this summer.

“No, no,” Koepka answered.

DeChambeau and Koepka were joined by Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay at the dinner that, according to Koepka, covered everything about what to expect at the matches, “from A to Z.”

“It was exciting to finally put all of us, or six of us in one room and just start talking about what we're going to do in a few weeks,” Morikawa said. “The end goal is to win, and Stricker knows that. I think everyone knows that. I think looking at the past, obviously the history of the U.S. team hasn't been great, but we are here to change that.”

Morikawa and Koepka said that Stricker also discussed potential captain’s picks, but they didn’t offer any details on who he might be considering. Stricker will announce his six picks on Wednesday morning from Whistling Straits.