U.S. travel ban won't impact players or caddies, PGA Tour says

President Joe Biden issued a new travel ban on Monday for all non-U.S. citizens who have been to South Africa in the past 14 days and extended similar bans on travel from Brazil, Europe and Britain that were set to expire.

In an e-mail sent to players on Monday, the PGA Tour said the new and existing bans won’t impact players or caddies, who were classified as “essential personnel” last year and are exempt from the travel restrictions.

“We will continue to process waivers to the travel restrictions to players, caddies, spouses, dependent children, and certain essential personnel as an exemption to this rule to allow entry into the U.S.,” the e-mail read.

The e-mail also reminded players that beginning Tuesday anyone travelling to the United States will need to have a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours before departure and that the circuit “will continue to monitor” any policy changes or quarantine requirements.