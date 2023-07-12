Allisen Corpuz still feels like she’s dreaming.

Makes sense. The 25-year-old Corpuz has yet to slow down since capturing her maiden major title Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

A long travel day.

Countless interviews.

And now, another tournament to prepare for.

“Not to make the comparison and say I'm like Jon Rahm,” said Corpuz, who will tee it up in this week’s Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio. “I remember when he played the week after [the Masters], he was saying, I made the commitment earlier. Kind of the same deal. I didn't want to withdraw.”

Even if getting from the Monterey Peninsula to the Midwest wasn’t an easy trek. Corpuz and her family were supposed to spend Sunday night in San Jose, about two hours north of Pebble Beach, to make catching their 6:15 a.m. flight less taxing. But Pebble Beach gifted them a night’s stay at The Lodge following a busy evening full of media, autograph signing and celebrating.

“Unfortunately, we only got to enjoy it for about three hours, I think,” Corpuz said. “Took a shower, packed, and sat in bed for a little bit.”

Early that next morning, around 2 a.m., the Corpuzes ordered an Uber XL. They tried Lyft, too. Neither had cars available, so after about 20 minutes of searching, they tried a smaller Uber. That worked, only the car that showed up was a Tesla, a tight squeeze for the family and Corpuz’s clubs.

“Luckily, there is that little front trunk,” Corpuz said with a big grin, “so we utilized all the space.”

Corpuz said she got about a half hour of sleep – the 30 minutes between boarding and takeoff on Monday morning. She arrived in Sylvania around 4 p.m. local and tried to immediately get some rest.

“Still didn’t sleep much,” she added.

On Tuesday, she ran the media gamut, interviews with ABC News, BBC, Sky Sports, CNN World Sport and Barstool’s Foreplay Podcast, among others. “It felt like every hour,” she said. She then hit some balls and walked the back nine at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Corpuz didn’t play the course until Wednesday when she appeared in the pro-am, on fumes and only for the first nine holes. Lastly, it was time for her pre-tournament press conference.

As she fielded more questions, it was clear that Corpuz’s hectic schedule had prevented the magnitude of Sunday’s major triumph from fulling setting in.

“It's just still a bit surprising and a bit weird to me,” Corpuz said. “Kind of feels like everyone knows who I am now.”

Stacy Lewis certainly does. Lewis, the U.S. Solheim Cup captain, texted Corpuz congrats on Sunday night. On Tuesday, she stopped and talked with her potential cup rookie, who is now third in U.S. points, behind only Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu. The top seven Americans after the CP Women’s Open, which ends Aug. 27, earn automatic nods to compete this September in Andalusia, Spain.

Corpuz hasn’t talked much Solheim with Lewis, but you can bet she’s been thinking about it.

“Just kind of been soaking it in,” Corpuz said, “and thinking about what a week in Spain would look like.”

She’s been dreaming a lot lately.